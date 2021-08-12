United Outlaws Cheer Camp a huge success

The United Outlaws first cheer clinic was a huge success. The United Outlaws has 45 cheerleaders between the ages of 6-12, led by Zanipha Dickerson (director), Kayla Goode (coach) and Danielle Wylie (coach).
The director and coaches will like to send an acknowledgement of special thanks to Ania Carroll, Kaprice Griffin, Mariah White, Kiasia Gray and Brianna Booker, students and cheerleaders of Greenwood High School and Jamal Milton of Phoenix Academy, for mentoring these young ladies and preparing them for a bright future.