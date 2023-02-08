Piedmont Technical College (PTC) is proud to announce its recipients of the annual National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Excellence Awards. Honorees are Deborah Camak in the faculty division and Jenney Johns in the staff division.

Camak is a nursing instructor at PTC. She brings to the college more than 22 years of academic and registered nursing experience involving high-risk obstetrics, outpatient surgery, pediatrics, acute general rehabilitation, and neurological rehabilitation. Camak earned her master’s in nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina and her bachelor’s in nursing from Clemson University. A college alumna, she also holds an associate degree in nursing, as well as diplomas in surgical technology and practical nursing from PTC.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

