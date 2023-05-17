During its April meeting, the board of directors of the Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Foundation installed two new members. Both are esteemed local healthcare executives.
Kristin M. Manske is chief executive officer at Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital and an adjunct allied health sciences instructor at PTC. She received her MBA in Healthcare Management from Western Governors University. She also is a certified wound specialist and doctor of physical therapy. She received her bachelor’s in physical therapy from Daemen College in Amherst, New York.
Manske also currently serves on the board of trustees of the South Carolina Research Authority, on the South Carolina Hospital Association Regional Leadership Committee, and on the Board of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce (past chairman). Her governing and leadership skills also were evident in past service on the boards of the Greenwood Genetic Center and the Partnership Alliance of Greenwood (past chairman).
Dr. Matthew Logan is president and chief executive officer of Self Regional Healthcare. A Greenwood native, Logan is a graduate of Greenwood High School and Clemson University. He completed medical school at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. He also has a master’s degree in healthcare management from Harvard School of Public Health. His specialty is emergency medicine, which he has practiced at Self for more than 20 years.
Logan serves on several professional boards, including the Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood Promise, the South Carolina Hospital Association, Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, and the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation.