During its April meeting, the board of directors of the Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Foundation installed two new members. Both are esteemed local healthcare executives.

Kristin M. Manske is chief executive officer at Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital and an adjunct allied health sciences instructor at PTC. She received her MBA in Healthcare Management from Western Governors University. She also is a certified wound specialist and doctor of physical therapy. She received her bachelor’s in physical therapy from Daemen College in Amherst, New York.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen