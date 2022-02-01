Two Greenwood attorneys participate in SC Bar’s Leadership Academy

The Leadership Academy held its first meeting for 2022 in Greenville as part of the SC Bar Convention. Participants met SC Bar leadership, took part in CLEs, got to know one another, and received an overview of the program as well as delved into leadership styles.
The Leadership Academy, in its 13th year, is a selective program designed to train the next generation of Bar and community leaders. Participants will be equipped with networking opportunities, professionalism training, community awareness and other skills necessary to give back to the profession and position themselves as leaders in their communities.
“The SC Bar Leadership Academy offers a unique opportunity for lawyers to network and gain skills that set them up for success both in the profession and in giving back to their communities,” said Leadership Academy Co-Chair Jasmine D. Smith of Robinson Gray in Columbia. “We are excited to kick off this new class year with a series of discussions and training workshops with experts in leadership development with this group of outstanding lawyer leaders from across our state.”
This 2022 class includes the following local Bar members:
Jane H. Merrill of Hawthorne Merrill Law, LLC, Greenwood
Michelle Powers of Powers Law, LLC, Greenwood
“The Leadership Academy offers lawyers who are in the early and mid-part of their careers the opportunity to deeply explore their communities around them and hone skills to ultimately position themselves as valuable leaders in the community,” said Sutania A. Fuller, Leadership Academy Co-Chair, and assistant solicitor in the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. “I gained countless insights from this program and look forward to seeing the class of 2022 learn and grow as part of this incredible experience.”