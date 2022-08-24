Because of its proximity to Lander University, Trinity United Methodist Church has been the home for many students from Africa. Over a hundred students from Zimbabwe had attended Lander University.
This summer, a short letter, and a photograph of five children and their teacher became the subject of Trinity’s Church Council meeting. The letter and the sad faces of five kids said it all. Their mothers had failed to raise $10 per child and as a result, the kids had been sent home from pre-school.
Zimbabwe has the highest rate of literacy in Africa (95 percent) thanks to a century of missionary efforts. Zimbabweans take education seriously, and even though the kids involved ages three to five years old) were very young, they understood the importance of an education.
They refused to go home. Whenever school authorities were not looking, the five kids found their way and hid among the 73 other kids at school.
When Reverend Thessa Smith heard the story, she was filled with the Holy Spirit. “Why take just five kids? Why not the whole group? How many are they?” The Holy Spirit moved among us and each one of us, without consulting each other, pledged to take up one child, assuming responsibility for the 73 children.
I was sent with a princely sum of $1,000 to the school."
The heroine
Arlene Walmsley, a member of the church and a fashionista, was the real heroine. If the mothers could not afford the small sum of $10, she had reasoned, surely, they would need some clothes as well. So she rolled a few clothes.
It was not so much the money which impressed the tribal elders and the chief as much as the extra effort of this unknown sister.
“She has a kind heart,” I heard them say and the women shed tears. “Is this Ms. Arlene a mother like us? How does she know the pain and sacrifice a mother makes so her children can go to school?”
Oh, I forgot. I had invited a Methodist pastor to bear witness. He burst into a song from the Psalmis: “God does not want us to perish.”
The real surprise was the petition to the chief that if Ms. Arlene could be found, a title of “Supreme Sister” (princess - one who cares for others) should be bestowed upon her.
"I reminded myself of the memoirs of German pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer. While attending seminary in New York, he had attended a black church several times. It is through the eyes of those who have suffered greatly that we can experience grace. I too was shaken by their appreciation that Arlene’s gift came, not because she had a kind heart, but that God had given her a kind heart to serve others."