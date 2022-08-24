Because of its proximity to Lander University, Trinity United Methodist Church has been the home for many students from Africa. Over a hundred students from Zimbabwe had attended Lander University.

This summer, a short letter, and a photograph of five children and their teacher became the subject of Trinity’s Church Council meeting. The letter and the sad faces of five kids said it all. Their mothers had failed to raise $10 per child and as a result, the kids had been sent home from pre-school.

Submitted by Ken Mufuka

