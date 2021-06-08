Countybank is pleased to welcome David Trent as vice president and SBA business development officer in Greenwood.
Trent, a Greenwood native, comes to Countybank with extensive experience in commercial banking, business development and finance.
Trent most recently served as vice president of South State Bank, where he was responsible for commercial loan growth and business development in the Greenwood market. He also previously served as vice president of Southern Burglar and Fire Alarm and as loan operations manager for Countybank. Trent has a bachelor’s degree in political science from The Citadel and is a graduate of the South Carolina Bankers School and South Carolina Bankers Association Commercial Lending School.
Trent comes to Countybank with current leadership in a number of community-based positions, including the Greenwood School District 50 Board of Directors, United Way Investment Committee chairman, The Greenwood Edge Steering Committee, Small Business Development Center Board of Directors, Self Regional Healthcare Annual Support Committee, Chinquapin HOA DHEC liaison, Greenwood Citadel Club treasurer, and South Carolina School Board Association State House advocacy participant.
“We are pleased to welcome David to Countybank’s SBA team,” said Paul Pickhardt, senior vice president and SBA lending manager at Countybank. “His expertise in commercial banking and business management make him a perfect fit for this critical leadership role in the Greenwood market.”
As VP and SBA business development officer, Trent is responsible for developing and structuring loan opportunities for Small Business Administration (SBA) eligible small and medium-sized businesses. He will work out of Countybank’s Greenwood financial center.
“David is a welcome addition to an already exceptional SBA team,” said Ken Harper, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Countybank. “His immersion in the Greenwood community will allow Countybank to continue providing exceptional service to customers and build relationships in the Lakelands.”