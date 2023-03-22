It should surprise no one that Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Presidential Ambassador Abigail Jacquet’s former track coach nicknamed her “Hollywood.” This student has star power for miles. Her bright smile and energetic demeanor command attention when she speaks to groups of college stakeholders.

“My track coach, Tony (Harlin), used to call me ‘Miz Hollywood’ because I came to track practice with sunglasses on,” said Jacquet, who has been a longtime, award-winning athlete in the shot put and discus. Before she graduated high school, colleges were scrambling to recruit her with scholarships and other perks. So how did she end up at PTC?

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

