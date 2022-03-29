Top sponsors named for Mid-Winter Ball

From left, front row, are Glenda Corley and Amanda Dunlap, 2022 Mid-Winter Ball chairpersons. Back row, from left, are John D. Wiseman, Greenwood Capital; John Davidson, Lonza; David Buckshorn, Wesley Commons; Kristin Manske, Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital; Tim Hodges, Chairman, Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Board of Trustees; David Tompkins, Countybank; Thornwell Dunlap, Countybank; and Ken Coffey, Executive Director, Self Regional Healthcare Foundation. Notpictured: Stephen Davis, Davis & Floyd; Mike Bumgardner and Caleb Chandler, Robins & Morton; and Audra Tyree, Rodgers Builders.
Countybank and Greenwood Capital, leading financial institutions in Greenwood, are returning as the presenting sponsors of the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Mid-Winter Ball, which is Saturday at the James Medford Family Event Center at Piedmont Technical College.
The theme for the 34th Annual fundraising event is Welcome Back Mid-Winter Ball: Let’s Dance. This highly anticipated event each year includes an evening with hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dancing and an online silent auction sponsored by Wesley Commons.
Lonza, one of Greenwood County’s industry leaders, returns as a venue sponsor while Davis & Floyd, a leader in engineering and architectural services, will sponsor the band, ATL Groove Factory.
Taking the helm of this year’s event are honorary chairpersons are Glenda Corley and Amanda Dunlap.
“Amanda and I are thrilled to serve as the ball chairs for 2022," Corley said. "We believe people are ready to get back to activities and events they love with family and friends, and this is one event not to be missed."
“Sponsorships are vital to the success of the Mid-Winter Ball, and we are grateful to team up with these local corporate partners as we return to a live event and continue the mission of the foundation,” said Ken Coffey, executive director of the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation.
Community members may purchase tickets by calling the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation office at 864-725-4256 or visit selfregionalfoundation.org.