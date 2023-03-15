For Lander University junior nursing major Machayla Gary, life can sometimes seem “a little stressful.”
Keeping up with her coursework at Lander and working part-time as a hospital tech in her hometown, Lexington, aren’t the only things keeping her busy.
As the resident assistant at McGhee Court, she’s responsible for planning events and being available when issues arise for the 28 students living there. As one of three resident assistant directors at Lander, she’s also responsible for overseeing other RAs.
Often, five hours of sleep a night are all she can manage. She tries to catch up on the weekends, but that’s not always possible. On Saturday mornings, she often leads tours of campus as a presidential ambassador.
Sometimes it seems “there’s not enough time in the day, or enough days in the month,” she said.
Gary decided on a career in nursing after witnessing the care her grandfather received as a stage 4 cancer patient.
“Being in the hospital and seeing what the nurses were doing for him interested me,” she said.
She decided to attend Lander as a result of one of the tours that she gives herself.
“I felt like I was home, and everyone told me their nursing program was stellar,” she said.
She singled out a Lander staff member for assisting her during what she called her “journey.”
“I would say the person I go to the most for help and advice is Mr. Kenneth Roach in the Office of Admissions,” she said.
After graduating from Lander, Gary would like to work with either an oncology or labor and delivery unit.