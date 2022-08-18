Three Connie Maxwell Executive Leadership Team members receive new titles
From left are Senior Vice President for Ministry Strategy and Engagement Jay Boyd, Vice President for Advancement and Campaign Director Eric Taylor, and Executive Vice President Steve Shiflet.

Three Connie Maxwell Executive Leadership Team members recently had changes made to their roles and titles. These were formalized during the Aug. 4 Board of Trustees meeting.

During the past five years, leadership at the ministry has been laying the foundation to move forward with a comprehensive campaign that seeks to fund the many initiatives featured in our strategic plan, A Decade of Dreams. However, as the campaign launch date gets closer, according to President William D. Nicholson II, it was essential to realign people due to the focus shift.

