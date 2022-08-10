On a muggy summer evening in pastoral Saluda County, salsa music rolled across the sleepy cow pasture of Piedmont Technical College’s local campus.

Drawn to the music, the bovines gathered nearby, unaware that a magical art project was unfolding in the adjacent agriculture building. Such was the setting for “Collaborate: A Saluda Community Arts Project,” hosted last month at PTC.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

Tags