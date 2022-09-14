In honor of the 235th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 2022, this article explores the meaning of Article IV about the relationship of the states to each other. Article IV contains 4 sections and 6 clauses.

Section 1 lists the “Full Faith and Credit Clause,” the primary purpose of which is to assure that the courts of one state will honor the judgments of the courts of another state without the need to retry that whole cause of action. It was an essential mechanism for creating a “union” out of multiple sovereigns.

Submitted by Peggy Harla

