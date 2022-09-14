In honor of the 235th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 2022, this article explores the meaning of Article IV about the relationship of the states to each other. Article IV contains 4 sections and 6 clauses.
Section 1 lists the “Full Faith and Credit Clause,” the primary purpose of which is to assure that the courts of one state will honor the judgments of the courts of another state without the need to retry that whole cause of action. It was an essential mechanism for creating a “union” out of multiple sovereigns.
The “Privileges and Immunities Clause” in Section 2 prohibits states from discriminating against out-of-state persons with regard to fundamental rights and the ability to make a living. This applies to individuals but not corporations. New Hampshire (NH) used to have a law that required that members of the NH Bar be residents of that state. In 1985, a resident of Vermont who lived only 400 yards from the state line sued NH; and the Supreme Court rejected each of NH’s arguments that out-of-state attorneys “will not learn NH court rules as well as in-state lawyers, may act less ethically, may have a more difficult time being ready for court hearings and will not do as many pro bono hours (providing legal services for free).” The Court concluded that NH had violated the “Privileges and Immunities Clause.”
The second paragraph of Section 2 lists the “Extradition Clause,” which states that persons charged with crimes in one state will be extradited, or moved back, to the state that is charging them. This is a type of interstate compact that is necessary for states to operate efficiently and effectively and prevents a person from avoiding criminal charges in one state by moving to another one.
Paragraph 3 of Section 2 originally listed the “Fugitive Clause” and was superseded by the 13th amendment that “neither slavery nor involuntary servitude” would exist.
Section 3, paragraph 1 lists the “New States Clause,” which says that Congress may admit new states to the Union but prohibits a new state from being formed within the jurisdiction of another state or two states or parts of states being combined without the consent of the Legislatures of those states concerned.
The federal government owns or controls about 30% of the land in the United States. These holdings include national parks, national forests, recreation areas, wildlife refuges, vast tracts of range and wasteland managed by the Bureau of Land Management, reservations held in trust for Native American tribes, military bases, and ordinary federal buildings. The “Property Clause” referred to in Section 3, paragraph 2 is the primary constitutional authority for the management and control of this vast real-estate empire by the federal government and the territories.
Section 4 guarantees every state a republican form of government and federal protection from foreign invasion and domestic violence (refers to internal uprisings in a state). The three criteria for republicanism are: 1) popular rule (political decisions must be made by a majority of citizens either directly or through elected representatives; 2) no monarch; and 3) rule of law (the law applies to everyone).
The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its motto is "God, Home, Country."