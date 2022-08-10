The “Sesqui Series” - 100 years after its founding, Lander became state-supported college
S.C. Gov. John C. West, seated, signed legislation in 1972 for Lander College to become a state-supported institution of higher education. 

In the summer of 1972, S.C. Gov. John C. West officially signed legislation to make Lander College, the forerunner of Lander University, a state-supported institution of higher education.

The “Act to Authorize the Transfer of Lander College to the State of South Carolina” authorized the state “to acquire all that property known as Lander College, real, personal and mixed, from The Lander Foundation, a political subdivision created by Act 110 of 1951.”

