The Patriot at Grand Harbor hosts guest tournament

The Patriot at Grand Harbor hosted its 2021 Men's Member-Guest Tournament Sept 18. It consisted of eight flights with six teams in each flight, totaling 48 teams. Winners from each flight and a wild card team (the team with the most points but didn't win their flight) finished the tournament Saturday in the championship shootout. The nine final teams played alternate shot on holes five, six and seven where five teams were eliminated before moving on to hole number eight. The top four teams played hole number eight which led to eliminating another two teams, leaving the final two to play for the championship on number 9. Congratulations to the this year's champions, who were the wild card team, Grand Harbor Member Myles Covert and his guest Dennis Swan. Flight winners were Glenn Carter and Steve Dean (Jones Flight), Mitch Howell and Glenn Howell (Player Flight), Jack Jordan and Christopher Jordan (Hagen Flight), George Kolesaric and Keith Coker (Woods Flight), Ed Lusche and Dickie Nachman (Watson Flight), John Grebb and Shawn Vincel (Palmer Flight), Kevin Richardson and 2020 MLB Hall of Famer, Larry Walker (Nicklaus Flight), and Boyd Yarbrough and Tyler Yarbrough (Hogan Flight). Covert and Swan have taken home the championship two times in the last four years. Congratulations guys, what a great weekend of golf in Ninety Six.
