Opened as the Phoenix High (and graded) School on Sept. 10, 1898, the school was successor to the pre-Civil War Woodville Academy.
The Phoenix School was built just 22 years after Reconstruction ended in 1876 and five years before the Wright Brothers invented the airplane in 1903. The Phoenix School is special to the residents of the Phoenix Community, to the living alumni, and to those who grew up in Phoenix but no longer living there.
As probably the oldest public school still standing in the county, the Phoenix School should be honored and maintained at any cost. The historic “inside” and “outside” photos above were taken not long after the Phoenix High School opened in 1898, a by-gone era in education – an era in which students and teachers either walked to school or rode horses and buggies.
Heat was provided by a coal-fired pot-bellied stove; water by a well with a hand pump. The third photo reflects the school as it currently exists ----the auditorium having been added around 1913 and the porch and overhang in 1926. Also in 1926, the auditorium was enlarged to provide more classrooms.
Hot lunches were first served in 1933. In 1938, the Phoenix School students participated in the Federal Music Project during the Great Depression.
(Thanks to Newspapers.com as much of this information was gleaned from Index-Journal papers by Wayne Sartin. A special thanks to Jean Park for donating the “outside” photo to the Phoenix Community Association).
The Phoenix Community Association has been meeting in the historic school since 1955 when it closed. Over the last 30-40 years, the community club has raised thousands of dollars through yard sales, Thanksgiving dinners, and fall carnivals. Much has been spent to maintain the school, but more is required for a complete restoration.
Three years ago, the restoration of the auditorium was completed and, thanks to a grant from the Self Family Foundation, much needed air conditioning and heating units were purchased. A celebration of the auditorium’s reopening was canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in February 2020. Hopefully, the celebration will occur this fall near the 125th anniversary of the school’s opening in September 1898.
Several notable teachers taught at the Phoenix School, but no doubt the most beloved were Miss Sallie Stallworth (1902-1936) and Miss Elsie Dominick (1936-1955). These teachers were strict and instilled in students the ability to think, persevere, work hard, and to be respectful. Mr. Thomas F. Wright of Ninety Six was the principal for several years and his son, Dr. Louis Booker Wright, who was born in Phoenix in 1899, became one of Greenwood County’s shining stars. In its long history, the Phoenix School produced a host of doctors, pharmacists, surgeons, professors, teachers, military men, and magistrates.
More deserves to be written about the extraordinary Colonial and Shakespearean scholar, Dr. Louis B. Wright of Phoenix. He was a renowned and prolific American author, librarian, and educator. Before turning to academic life, he was “City Editor” of the Index-Journal from 1920-23. At the pinnacle of his career in 1948, he became the Director of the Folger Shakespeare Library in Wash, DC., retiring in 1968. During his tenure there, he acquired rare early imprints and the library became a world-class research institution. His paperback annotated editions of Shakespeare’s works were for many years used by high school and college students. He frequently delivered notable lectures and served as resident scholar and visiting professor. Dr. Wright was a member of the Board of Directors of the Harry S. Truman Library Institute of National and International Affairs. Because of his prominent position in this and other learned societies, he influenced the course of scholarship in the United States for decades. Dr. Wright was a fellow of the Royal Historical Society and Queen Elizabeth II made him an Officer in the Order of the British Empire. He was awarded twenty-nine honorary doctorate degrees from foreign and American universities, and he authored more than 30 books, many about Colonial America including The Colonial Period: Everyday Life in the New Nation. In 1974, he wrote Barefoot in Arcadia – a memoir about his early years in the Phoenix Community and Greenwood. In 1976, eight years before his death, he authored South Carolina: A Bicentennial History. Dr. Wright ranks at or near the top of Greenwood’s most distinguished citizens who departed to make an indelible impact upon America and the world. A South Carolina historical marker for Dr. Wright is placed at the intersection of Hwy 10 and Bypass 225.
The Phoenix Community Association is a tax exempt 501c(3) organization and all donations and grants are appreciated. Except for January and February, monthly meetings are held the first Tuesday at 7 p.m. and concludes with a guest speaker and refreshments. Covered dish suppers are enjoyed after the meetings in April and August. Santa comes in December and gifts are given to all children in attendance, and everyone is cordially invited to attend monthly meetings in this historic schoolhouse. Please be on the lookout for the Index Journal notice about the 125th anniversary celebration. The entire Greenwood community is invited to attend.