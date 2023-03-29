Opened as the Phoenix High (and graded) School on Sept. 10, 1898, the school was successor to the pre-Civil War Woodville Academy.

The Phoenix School was built just 22 years after Reconstruction ended in 1876 and five years before the Wright Brothers invented the airplane in 1903. The Phoenix School is special to the residents of the Phoenix Community, to the living alumni, and to those who grew up in Phoenix but no longer living there.

Submitted by Loy Sartin