The Ninety Six Wildcat Anglers Fishing Club had one High School Team finish 21st (High School Division) and one Middle School Team finish first in the (Jr Bassmasters Division) on Sept. 25 on Lake Hartwell.
This was the first tournament of the year in the SC Bass Youth Tournament Trail and had 125 boats with 242 anglers participating. Landon Surrett and Eli Allison finished in 21st place overall in the High School Division with a 5 fish limit for 8.76 lbs. Wells Shuman finished in first place overall in the Middle School Division with 3 fish for 10.2 lbs. and won the Big Fish Award with a 5.25 pounder.
The Ninety Six Wildcat Anglers would like to express our appreciation to all of our volunteers who helped set up our tent, tables, sponsor banner, and always had hot meals ready for young anglers. Also a special thank you goes to our sponsors and supporters, especially our Gold Sponsors, Fortner's Outdoor & Hardware of Ninety Six and Lakelands Overhead Door of Greenwood. Thank you again for your kindness and support.