The Huguenotes deliver Singing Valentines

The Huguenotes Barbershop Quartet are pictured above presenting the check to the Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries. From lef: Gary Knight, Bass, Roy Phillips, Baritone, and Bob Osterman, Lead, with Merry Beth Moore and Whitney Newby of Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries receiving the donation. Not present: Huguenotes Bill Updegraff, Tenor.
The Huguenotes Barbershop Quartet of Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick, delivered "Singing Valentines" in the Greenwood and McCormick communities to raise money for Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries.
Besides having a lot of fun and spreading Valentine’s Day cheer, serenading people with beautiful love songs and presenting every recipient with a gorgeous rose bouquet (guys received chocolate roses), the Quartet raised $2,300 in donations from generous donors.
A special thanks goes out to several generous individuals, stores and businesses that helped make this event such a success. Food Lion of McCormick, Deason’s Florists of Abbeville, and Cathy Osterman of Savannah Lakes for creating the lovely bouquets that were distributed. For all of the publications made toward this special day, a sincere appreciation of thanks goes out to the Greenwood Index-Journal, the Press and Banner of Abbeville, the McCormick Messenger and the Shorelines Magazine.