The Greenwood Promise receives second pledge from First Citizens Bank

The Greenwood Promise received a new commitment, from First Citizens Bank, with its second pledge to The Greenwood Promise of $30,000 for The Promise’s Phase 2 Campaign.
First Citizens Bank has been helping families and businesses with their finances for more than 120 years. First Citizens and their employees give support to cultural events and worthy causes that keep their communities strong. Jerry Stevens has been Senior Vice President since 2012. Jerry serves on The Greenwood Promise board and has been a strong supporter of The Greenwood Promise from the beginning. The Greenwood Promise is thankful for Countybank’s continued support of the organization and of our students in Greenwood County.
Initiated in 2015 and launched in 2017, this place-based, last-dollar scholarship program was designed to reach beyond the boundaries of economic need and academic ability. As such, the Greenwood Promise awards funds to offset the remaining balance of post-secondary tuition for every high school graduate whose primary residence is zoned for School Districts 50, 51, and 52.
Phase II of the Greenwood Promise will address the need for advanced education in targeted areas. Partnering with Lander University, this next Phase will fund the last two years of a four-year degree.
The program’s components will ensure both the needs of the student with regards to a career path and those of local industry with respect to workforce development are met. Such a pipeline will close the loop from High School to College to Career.
As employers in Greenwood County look for skilled individuals to fill high-demand jobs, Promise students attending college and participating in an internship or apprentice program provide a potential pool of candidates who have received on-the-job training in conjunction with related classroom instruction. The benefit of related instruction in tandem with on-the-job training is clear. The Promise offers a link between high school, college, and career at the local level. These partnerships prove advantageous as workforce needs tend to require unique skill sets based on the industry and region of the state.