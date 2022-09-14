The Greenwood Promise receives new commitment

From left are John Patrick, Independent Financial Advisor with Sanders Wealth Management; Rebecca Patrick; Katie Davenport, Greenwood Promise Executive Director; and Ron Millender, Chairman of the Greenwood Promise Board.
The Greenwood Promise received a new commitment from John & Rebecca Patrick of $40,000 for The Promise’s Phase 2 Campaign.
John and Rebecca Patrick are natives of Greenwood and live in town with their seven-year-old son, Hunter. They have been dedicated supporters of local nonprofits for many years. John is an independent financial advisor with Sanders Wealth Management and has practiced for over 18 years.
“It’s a tremendous feeling to support the hard work and good people behind The Greenwood Promise! We’re honored to aid in removing a major obstacle for our local students and to provide them with the confidence needed to elevate their future,” Patrick said.
Thanks to their philanthropy, Greenwood County students will be able to achieve their goals without the financial burden of tuition and fees.
Initiated in 2015 and launched in 2017, this place-based, last-dollar scholarship program was designed to reach beyond the boundaries of economic need and academic ability. As such, the Greenwood Promise awards funds to offset the remaining balance of post-secondary tuition for every high school graduate whose primary residence is zoned for School Districts 50, 51, and 52.
Phase II of the Greenwood Promise will address the need for advanced education in targeted areas. Partnering with Lander University, this next Phase will fund the last two years of a four-year degree.
As employers in Greenwood County look for skilled individuals to fill high-demand jobs, Promise students attending college and participating in an internship or apprentice program provide a potential pool of candidates who have received on-the-job training in conjunction with related classroom instruction.
The benefit of related instruction in tandem with on-the-job training is clear. The Promise offers a link between high school, college and career at the local level. These partnerships prove advantageous as workforce needs tend to require unique skill sets based on the industry and region of the state.