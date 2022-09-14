The Greenwood Promise receives new commitment
From left are John Patrick, Independent Financial Advisor with Sanders Wealth Management; Rebecca Patrick; Katie Davenport, Greenwood Promise Executive Director; and Ron Millender, Chairman of the Greenwood Promise Board.

The Greenwood Promise received a new commitment from John & Rebecca Patrick of $40,000 for The Promise’s Phase 2 Campaign.

John and Rebecca Patrick are natives of Greenwood and live in town with their seven-year-old son, Hunter. They have been dedicated supporters of local nonprofits for many years. John is an independent financial advisor with Sanders Wealth Management and has practiced for over 18 years.

Submitted by Nicole Herbert

