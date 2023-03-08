Teacher Clothes Closet returns to Lander

Lander University freshman Madelynn Hutson, an early childhood education major from Barnwell, shops at the PSTA Teacher Clothes Closet. 

When it comes time for student teaching or job interviews, education students often find that they don’t have the clothes they need to look professional. That’s where teacher clothes closets come in.

Last year, the Palmetto State Teachers Association (PSTA) offered 16 of them. Two were at Lander University, in the spring and the fall. On Feb. 27, the PSTA was at Lander again.

Submitted by Jeffery Lagrone

Tags