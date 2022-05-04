T.G.I.F. hosts fundraising event to benefit the Burton Center

On March 26, the T.G.I.F. (Thank God I’m Faithful) Group hosted a theatrical performance at the James Medford Community Center of Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood.
The performance consisted of five Christian comedy stage performances by the T.G.I.F. Productions team consisting of 14 cast members. The purpose of the event was to provide the community with an afternoon of family-oriented Christian entertainment and to raise money to aid a community nonprofit.
T. G. I. F. (Thank God I’m Faithful) is a Christian-based family group whose purpose is to bring faith-based entertainment to the area. The group has 11 members, and its mission is strongly focused on always giving back to the community by aiding organizations such as Benjamin E. Mays Preservation Project, Bowers-Rodgers Children’s Home, A Place for Us Ministry, Greenwood Soup Kitchen, Meg’s House, Hospice Care of South Carolina, etc. Each year, through much prayer, the group chooses a nonprofit organization which strives to make a difference in the community. This year, Burton Center was selected to receive this gift.
As the country continues to adjust to a new sense of normalcy, the group offered two showtimes for the first time. The more than 200 attendees at both showtimes were not only able to enjoy hilarious Christian-based stage performances, but also indulge in the offerings of some 9 onsite vendors.
The moments between set changes onstage, attendees were entertained by guest MC and nationally acclaimed ventriloquist, Willie Brown & Friends, who also oversaw the drawing of attendees’ names who would win the next big door prize provided through local business sponsorships ranging from gift cards to gift bags. The success of this year’s event allowed the T.G.I.F. Group to once again fulfill its mission and strengthened the group's desire to increase its giving in the years to come.
On April 12, the T.G.I.F. Group presented to Laurie Cordell, Burton Center Executive Director, a check for $500 to aid in Burton Center’s efforts to provide essential services to individuals with disabilities and special needs and to offer assistance to their families.
What will this group do next? Well, more performances are in the making, and even a few out-of-town events are on the horizon. If you would like join the efforts of the T.G.I.F. Group or stay appraised of their events, feel free to connect with them online at www.tgifproductions.com, or follow them on: Facebook: TGIFProductions, Instagram: TGIFGroup, and Twitter: TGIFGroup1.