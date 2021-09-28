Summer graduates of Piedmont Technical College’s Associate Degree Nursing and Practical Nursing Programs were recognized in a recent pinning ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood.

In total, 51 students received pins. Students and their counties of residence are:

Abbeville:

  • Tia Ashmore
  • Elizabeth Dansby
  • Jemonica Shell
  • Aiken Kayla Corley
  • Joseph Jones
  • Tameka Wharton

Edgefield:

  • Sherry Manly

Greenwood:

  • Tarshika Bastian
  • Anna Marie Chastine
  • Shannon Falin
  • Rondala Hentz
  • Michael Latham
  • Coryna Milford
  • Amy Owensby
  • Victoria Parnell
  • Susan Sebag
  • Shakeryhia Terry

Laurens:

  • Latreva Anderson
  • Stacy Carlton
  • Kirsten Culbertson
  • Amanda Elgin
  • Teresa Hester
  • Meghan Michels
  • Makayla Pearson
  • Erin Penland
  • Temple Rice

McCormick:

  • Zandalee Watts

Newberry:

  • Kaitlyn Beck
  • Alexis Bookman
  • Matthew Carey
  • Takesha Goode
  • Darnasha Houseal
  • Candace McElhannon
  • Pamela Parsons
  • Jessica Southwick
  • Richland Felicia Rathers

Saluda:

  • Kanika Brooks
  • April Ringer

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen