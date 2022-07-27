The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced its 2021 State Transport Police (STP) Officer of the Year July 22. A division of DPS, the State Transport Police is primarily responsible for enforcing state and federal laws governing commercial motor vehicle traffic.
“Our State Transport Police fill a critical role in highway safety by ensuring commercial motor vehicles are inspected properly and operate safely on our roadways,” said SCDPS Robert G. Woods IV. “It is an honor to recognize these exceptional officers and their service to South Carolina.”
Colonel Dean Dill, commander of the State Transport Police, recognized six region-wide winners for the exceptional work they accomplished in 2021.
“Each day our officers are out there serving our communities and doing their part to keep our highways safe,” said Dill. “This ceremony is a great opportunity to recognize those who have consistently performed well above expectations. I am proud of the work they do and I appreciate their commitment to the mission.”
The local region-wide winner included:
Region 2 (Greenwood area): Lance Corporal M.A. Odell
One overall winner was selected as the 2021 STP Officer of the Year. Congratulations to Lance Corporal C.J. Holcombe!
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety includes the Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, Bureau of Protective Services, Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. its mission is to ensure public safety by protecting and serving the people of South Carolina and its visitors.