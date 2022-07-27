The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced its 2021 State Transport Police (STP) Officer of the Year July 22. A division of DPS, the State Transport Police is primarily responsible for enforcing state and federal laws governing commercial motor vehicle traffic.

“Our State Transport Police fill a critical role in highway safety by ensuring commercial motor vehicles are inspected properly and operate safely on our roadways,” said SCDPS Robert G. Woods IV. “It is an honor to recognize these exceptional officers and their service to South Carolina.”

Submitted by Kyle McGahee

