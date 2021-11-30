SRH presents grant to Healthy Learners

From left are Self Regional Healthcare Board of Trustees; Amy Splittgerber, Executive Director, Healthy Learners Greenwood; Aimee Clark, Community Manager, Healthy Learners Greenwood; Jim Pfeiffer, President and CEO, Self Regional Healthcare; Dr. Matt Logan, President and CEO Elect, Self Regional Healthcare.
Self Regional Healthcare’s Community Health Committee presented Healthy Learners Greenwood with a $75,000 grant Nov. 18.
Over many years, Healthy Learners Greenwood has increased health access for children in need. The organization addresses a fundamental need in the community to improve early access and appropriate use of non-emergency health care services by providing resources for children and families.
The $75,000 grant will address the Social Determinants of Health of a projected 450 low-income children by providing access to 1,000 healthcare services between August 2021 and August 2022. Additionally, the funding will help to expand services into Laurens County, in tandem with an existing grant from AmeriCorps, to increase appropriate use of non-emergency healthcare services. This project will directly impact a critical need identified in Self Regional Healthcare’s Community Health Needs Prioritization Chart: Access to Care.
Healthy Learners addresses identified unmet health needs of school children through coordination of care with the school nurse, parents and local provider partners to assure those needs are met. Healthy Learners also provides transportation for healthcare visits. Costs for eligible health care services, transportation and follow-up are paid for by Healthy Learners.