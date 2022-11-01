SRH Foundation honors corporate donors

The Commercial Bank team won the first Corporate Honor Roll Cup trophy with a winning score of 59. From left are Tim Hodges, chairman, SRH Foundation; S.C. Sen. Mike Gambrell; Tim Thompson; Dr. Matt Logan, SRH President & CEO; Nakia Davis; Earle Ashley; and John Davidson, Business & Industry Committee Chair, SRH Foundation.
The yearly event to celebrate business and corporate donors of the Foundation was postponed due to the pandemic, but on Sept. 13, the SRH Foundation’s Business and Industry Committee had its annual golf outing for Corporate Honor Roll members.
Each member was offered an opportunity to put a team together and play in the Corporate Honor Roll Cup Tournament, held at the Greenwood Country Club.
“We thought this might be something a little different than the run-of-the-mill recognition event. We had a great response, and I think our members truly enjoyed the day,” said John Davidson, committee co-chairman.
The Commercial Bank team of Tim Thompson, Sen. Mike Gambrell, Nakia Davis and Earle Ashley won the first Corporate Honor Roll Cup trophy with a winning score of 59.
After golfing, members of the Corporate Honor Roll were invited to a recognition reception. Dr. Matt Logan, President & CEO of Self Regional Healthcare, offered remarks about the state of Self Regional and thanked the donors for supporting the Foundation.
Tim Hodges, chairman of the Foundation board of trustees, said “Corporate giving is important to our healthcare system. Not only does it help to ensure that our hospital is able to continue to develop new programs and services to serve the healthcare needs of the community, but having a premier hospital in our community is a direct benefit to employers and their employees. We have a terrific hospital, and it wouldn’t be the great hospital that it is without the past and ongoing support of businesses and industries who are members of our Corporate Honor Roll program.”
Foundation Business and Industry committee chair John Davidson also offered remarks, thanking the business community for support of the foundation. "As you know, we are in the early stages of our next capital campaign, The Equation for Progress. This campaign will be transformational in that it will bring state-of-the-art robotic surgery capabilities to better treat prostate cancer, as well as a comprehensive breast center for women dealing with breast cancer," Davidson said.