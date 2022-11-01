SRH Foundation honors corporate donors

The Commercial Bank team won the first Corporate Honor Roll Cup trophy with a winning score of 59. From left are Tim Hodges, chairman, SRH Foundation; S.C. Sen. Mike Gambrell; Tim Thompson; Dr. Matt Logan, SRH President & CEO; Nakia Davis; Earle Ashley; and John Davidson, Business & Industry Committee Chair, SRH Foundation.

The yearly event to celebrate business and corporate donors of the Foundation was postponed due to the pandemic, but on Sept. 13, the SRH Foundation’s Business and Industry Committee had its annual golf outing for Corporate Honor Roll members.

Each member was offered an opportunity to put a team together and play in the Corporate Honor Roll Cup Tournament, held at the Greenwood Country Club.

Submitted by Kendall Gunter

Tags