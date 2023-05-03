Self Regional Healthcare, in partnership with Greenwood County, Greenwood County Emergency Management, Greenwood County EMS, Greenwood County FD and Abbeville County School District, hosted a mass casualty drill on April 26 to better prepare community responders for emergency casualty care at the time of a disaster and practice important safety objectives.

A group of four adults and 16 school-age children from Abbeville County Career Center simulated the arrival of victims of a school bus accident with a mix of injuries ranging from neurological, skeletal, burns and others.

Submitted by Mary Cathcart

