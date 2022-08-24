A new community choir, Sing2Gether, will have its initial meet-and-greet on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at The Ridge in Laurens, seeking anyone ages 13 and above who wants to sing.
“They don’t have to have trained voices,” said organizer and board member Suellen Holmes, “just like to sing.”
“There is so much talent in this community! I meet new musicians all the time. You do not have to be perfect to sing in this choir. My goal is to instill a love of music in everyone. We will have fun and work hard,” said Pat MacDonald, choir director.
An affiliate organization with Laurens Parks and Recreation, Sing2Gether looks upon its singing program as a blank slate. Anyone with ideas about music that will reach a large segment of the community without regard for race, age, gender, ethnicity or religious affiliation is invited to join and contribute their ideas for performances.
MacDonald emphasized, “They don’t have to be perfect. The Bible says make a joyful noise.”
Sing2Gether Board President Holly Wiley Brown said, “My vision is that we are a group of individuals who want to bring a community together through the power of song. Suellen Holmes reached out to me as a founding member of the board, and it was exciting to see Pat and Glenn Culbertson from our time at Laurens Academy. We are excited to officially begin our singing endeavors but also our fundraising, reaching out to organizations and businesses.”
The Sing2Gether Board members include Holly Wiley Brown, president; Suellen Holmes, vice-president; Tana Adams, secretary; and Glenn Culbertson, Jermarius Evans, Sanita “Nease” Luke, and Katie Lazaro.