The Southern Historical Association is pleased to announce that the 2022 John Hope Franklin Award for Lifetime Achievement in Southern History goes to Vernon Burton, Judge Matthew J. Perry Distinguished Professor of History at Clemson University and founding Director of the Institute for Computing in Humanities, Arts, and Social Science at the University of Illinois.
The John Hope Franklin Award is made every five years in recognition of an individual who has not only made outstanding contributions to scholarship on the American South but also exhibited the qualities of citizenship embodied by the award’s namesake.
In making its determination, the prize committee pointed to Burton’s tireless contributions to “vital questions of public policy as an expert witness on redistricting, civil rights, and voting rights.”
At the award ceremony in Baltimore, SHA President Steven Hahn of New York University added a personal note when handing Burton the award: “I first became acquainted with the awardee when I was still in graduate school and he was barely past it,” Hahn said, “owing to his pioneering scholarship in social history and quantitative analysis, and his generosity in helping those of us along who shared his interests. Over the years he has been an inspirational model not only of scholarly excellence but also for his remarkable teaching at the undergraduate and graduate levels, and, especially, for his deep commitment to social justice. I can think of no one who is more deserving of what is the SHA’s most coveted award.”