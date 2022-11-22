The Southern Historical Association is pleased to announce that the 2022 John Hope Franklin Award for Lifetime Achievement in Southern History goes to Vernon Burton, Judge Matthew J. Perry Distinguished Professor of History at Clemson University and founding Director of the Institute for Computing in Humanities, Arts, and Social Science at the University of Illinois.

The John Hope Franklin Award is made every five years in recognition of an individual who has not only made outstanding contributions to scholarship on the American South but also exhibited the qualities of citizenship embodied by the award’s namesake.

