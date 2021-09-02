The South Carolina State Election Commission, along with county election officials across the country, are celebrating National Voter Registration Month this September. During the month, state and local election officials are encouraging South Carolinians to register to vote and update their address. September 28 will be highlighted as National Voter Registration Day.
Registering to vote has never been easier:
- Register online at scVOTES.gov (must be received by Oct. 3).
- Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office:
- By fax or email attachment (must be received by Oct. 3).
- By mail (must be postmarked by Oct. 4).
- Register in person at your county voter registration office. Most offices will close at 5 p.m. Oct. 1. Oct. 1 for in-office registrations. Check locally for specific hours.
If you are already registered, take two minutes to make sure your voter registration is current:
- Visit scVOTES.gov to check your voter registration record.
- If you have moved from one county to another, you must register in your new county by the deadline to be eligible to vote.
- If you’ve moved within your county or changed your name recently, update your information prior to election day to help ensure a smoother voting process.
- Update your voter registration information at scVOTES.gov.
State and local election officials are your trusted sources for election information. For more on voter registration and elections, visit scVOTES.gov.
Visit nationalvoterregistrationday.org to learn more about the nationwide effort to register voters.