It seemed that grief and failure had become permanent themes in Ebony Ellis’s young life.

A survivor of domestic abuse, Ellis tried twice between 2013 and 2019 to complete classes at Piedmont Technical College (PTC) while recovering from trauma and grieving the loss of three beloved family members. Each time, she dropped out to work full time and tend to more pressing responsibilities, providing financial support for her family and raising her daughter as a single mother.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

