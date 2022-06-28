Self Regional's Community Health Committee grants funds

From left, back row, are Dr. Matt Logan, SRH President and CEO; Dr. Selynto Anderson, VP Community Health & Health Equity. Front row: Marisel Losa, President and CEO United Way of the Lakelands; and Dr. Priya Kumar, SRH Chief Medical Officer & VP of Medical Affairs.
Three local nonprofits were granted funds by Self Regional's Community Health Committee totaling over $260,000.
Greater Greenwood United Ministries received $158,275 to provide quality health care to Greenwood, McCormick and Saluda County residents who cannot afford health insurance and do not qualify for Medicaid or Medicare. The program will provide a “one-stop” clinic for patients convenience and will decrease non-emergency use of the Emergency Department.
United Way of the Lakelands requested and was granted $30,000 to increase the use of Greenwood Counts, which monitors community conditions and advances sustainability and improvement of community well-being, promotes community engagement, expands linkages and mechanisms and grows organizational capacity for the program.
The Food Bank of Greenwood County was granted $45,000 by the Community Health Committee. These funds will help holistically maximize community outreach and effectiveness and meet individual’s and families’ immediate food needs but also provide guidance in moving toward self-sufficiency, healthier lifestyles, and prolonged life expectancy.
Greenwood Pathway House received $30,000 to provide trauma-specific wellness services to homeless individuals from July 1-June 30, 2023.