Self Regional Healthcare partners with R-Zero

Self Regional Healthcare has begun the use of innovative UV-C disinfection technology in partnership with R-Zero, a global leader in healthy, green buildings.
One R-Zero Vive device is now active at Self Regional Medical Center to disinfect patient rooms and areas using UV-C technology to neutralize 99.99% of harmful airborne microorganisms, protecting team members, patients and visitors.
"We are fully committed to the health of our community and are consistently looking for ways to improve our safety practices," said SRH President and CEO Dr. Matt Logan. "The opportunity to utilize this innovative technology for near-perfect sanitization is a great step toward that commitment."
"We're honored Self Regional Healthcare has chosen to implement our systems, and that they recognize that creating healthy environments is key to providing the highest quality of care," said Jennifer Nuckles, CEO of R-Zero. "R-Zero is proud to partner with Self Regional to keep their patients and communities safe and living healthy and happy lives."
Today R-Zero's sustainable technology is being used to protect millions of people across North America across public and private sectors, including K-12 schools, college campuses, corporate campuses, hospitals, senior care communities, parks and recreation and other government facilities.