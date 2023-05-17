Self Regional Healthcare partners with R-Zero

One R-Zero Vive device is now active at Self Regional Medical Center to disinfect patient rooms and areas using UV-C technology to neutralize 99.99% of harmful airborne microorganisms, protecting team members, patients and visitors.

Self Regional Healthcare has begun the use of innovative UV-C disinfection technology in partnership with R-Zero, a global leader in healthy, green buildings.

One R-Zero Vive device is now active at Self Regional Medical Center to disinfect patient rooms and areas using UV-C technology to neutralize 99.99% of harmful airborne microorganisms, protecting team members, patients and visitors.

Submitted by Mary Lyle Cathcart