Self Regional Healthcare Foundation announces plans for Midwinter Ball

The Self Regional Healthcare Foundation announced Denise Manley and Glenda Corley as the honorary chairs for the 35th Annual Mid-Winter Ball.
The Ball is set for the evening of Feb. 25 and will return to the Medford Family Center at Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood. The theme of the ball is “The Roaring 2020’s.” As one of Greenwood’s most anticipated social events of the year, the black-tie evening is traditionally a sellout.
The headlining entertainment will be the Atlanta Groove Factory. This 14-member dance band will play for four consecutive hours.
“We had the Atlanta Groove Factory last year and received so many rave reviews from attendees, we decided to bring them back to Greenwood,” said Denise Manley. “I heard this band last year, and can say that I have never seen or heard of a band with the musical expertise and high energy that the Atlanta Groove Factory possesses. This band will keep the party and the dancing going all night long,” Manley said.
“I am thrilled to serve as co-chair for the Foundation’s Ball because the proceeds from the Ball will go toward the Foundation’s Equation For Progress Campaign which is focused on treating prostate and breast cancer. I was honored to co-chair the 2022 Ball and am even more excited to help my dear friend Denise with the 2023 Ball,” Corley said.
Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among women in South Carolina and the United States. South Carolina ranks 22 nationally in terms of the incidence of breast cancer among women. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. The goal is to create a comprehensive breast center that would greatly improve the time between diagnosis and treatment. Many women leave Greenwood for other medical centers in metropolitan areas where breast surgery and reconstructive surgery are performed during one surgery. The other goal is to ensure that most women who have breast cancer won’t have to leave Greenwood to receive that level of care. Officials estimate that the cost to create this center will be $5.5 million.
The other project included in the campaign is to bring advanced DaVinci robotic surgery technology to Greenwood to help fight prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in men in South Carolina. One in six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. The incidence of prostate cancer is higher in South Carolina when compared to the rest of the United States. To address the growth of prostate disease in the community, the gold standard for treatment is through use of DaVinci Robotic surgery technology.
This technology has four benefits: reduced length of stay in the hospital, reduced complication/surgical infection rates, reduced readmission to the hospital, and a better patient experience thanks to a quicker recovery time.
Robotic surgery is the future of surgery and by having this capability at Self Regional, it will help the center retain and recruit highly skilled surgeons and other healthcare professionals to care for patients. The hospital has invested $2.5 million to purchase DaVinci Robotic surgery technology on the promise that the Foundation will raise funds to pay for this equipment.
Attendees will be treated to a gourmet menu created by Self Regional Healthcare’s Food and Nutrition staff and all will have the opportunity to participate in the silent auction.
Since its inception, the Mid-Winter Ball has raised over $3 million on behalf of Self Regional Healthcare.
“Last year, we raised $92,000 from the Ball. Our goal is to raise over $100,000 this year,” said Ken Coffey, Executive Director of the Foundation.