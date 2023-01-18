Self Regional Healthcare Foundation announces plans for Midwinter Ball

GLENDA CORLEY AND DENISE MANLEY

The Self Regional Healthcare Foundation announced Denise Manley and Glenda Corley as the honorary chairs for the 35th Annual Mid-Winter Ball.

The Ball is set for the evening of Feb. 25 and will return to the Medford Family Center at Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood. The theme of the ball is “The Roaring 2020’s.” As one of Greenwood’s most anticipated social events of the year, the black-tie evening is traditionally a sellout.

