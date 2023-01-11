The Self Family Foundation board of trustees announces the election of Ginger Self Goldsmith as vice chairman and Helen Jensie Burton, MD, as trustee at its annual meeting Dec. 10.
Other members of the Board of Trustees are: Cade Brennan Jackson, chairman; W. M. Self Jr., treasurer; Mary Andrews Self Whittington, secretary; J. C. Self III; Furman C. Self; Laurie Self Pulver, MD; Priya Kumar, MD; and Jerry Stevens. Dr. Sally Self joins W. M. (Mat) Self as Trustee Emeritus.
Goldsmith served as a member of the Foundation’s Next Generation Adjunct board from 1996–2011 and has served as a member of the board of trustees since 2014.
She is a graduate of Furman University and the Philanthropy Southeast Hull Leadership Program. Ginger served as Membership and Events Coordinator for Upstate Forever and is an active volunteer with Loaves & Fishes and Meals on Wheels.
She is the daughter of Mat and Dixie Self and she and husband Matt reside in Greenville with their two fur babies, Bodhi and Figgy.
Dr. Burton is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Kenyon College, earned a Masters of Science in Narrative Medicine from Columbia University, a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Virginia and completed an Internal Medicine Residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. She is an Infectious Diseases Fellow at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Burton served from 1996-2011 as a member of the Foundation’s Next Generation Adjunct Board and will serve her first term as a Foundation trustee. She replaces her mother, Dr. Sally Self, who now serves as an emeritus trustee. Dr. Burton, husband, John Michael, and son, Jack, reside in Charleston.
The Self Family Foundation was established in 1942 and has granted over $70 million to organizations and institutions primarily in the Greenwood County area.