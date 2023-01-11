The Self Family Foundation board of trustees announces the election of Ginger Self Goldsmith as vice chairman and Helen Jensie Burton, MD, as trustee at its annual meeting Dec. 10.

Other members of the Board of Trustees are: Cade Brennan Jackson, chairman; W. M. Self Jr., treasurer; Mary Andrews Self Whittington, secretary; J. C. Self III; Furman C. Self; Laurie Self Pulver, MD; Priya Kumar, MD; and Jerry Stevens. Dr. Sally Self joins W. M. (Mat) Self as Trustee Emeritus.

Submitted by Mamie Nicholson

