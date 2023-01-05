Mamie W. Nicholson, president of The Self Family Foundation announced the following grants awarded at the Dec. 10 meeting of the board of trustees:

  • Clemson University Foundation – $1,248,000 grant designated for the Center for Human Genetics.
  • Greenwood School District 50 – $73,500 grant for the Parent Pathway to Kindergarten Readiness Initiative.
  • Greenwood Performing Arts – $15,000 grant to assist with the Boxcar Blues Intergenerational Outreach Program.
  • The Lighthouse of the Carolinas, Inc. - $17,500 grant to assist with the costs of hiring a program director.
  • Next Level Lifestyles - $30,000 grant to assist with capacity building, operational support and youth programs.

Tags