Mamie W. Nicholson, president of The Self Family Foundation announced the following grants awarded at the Dec. 10 meeting of the board of trustees:
Clemson University Foundation – $1,248,000 grant designated for the Center for Human Genetics.
Greenwood School District 50 – $73,500 grant for the Parent Pathway to Kindergarten Readiness Initiative.
Greenwood Performing Arts – $15,000 grant to assist with the Boxcar Blues Intergenerational Outreach Program.
The Lighthouse of the Carolinas, Inc. - $17,500 grant to assist with the costs of hiring a program director.
Next Level Lifestyles - $30,000 grant to assist with capacity building, operational support and youth programs.
In addition to the above grants, the Foundation awarded unsolicited grants in the amount of $10,000 each to the following organizations in recognition of the Foundation’s 80th year of philanthropy: Beyond Abuse (A Child’s Place), Meg’s House Shelter for Abused Women, Lander University (Call Me Mister), Community Initiatives (Safe Haven Afterschool Program), Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Teen Center, Healthy Learners Greenwood, the Arts Center (Outreach Programs) and the Food Bank of Greenwood County.
The Self Family Foundation’s primary areas of emphasis are education, community wellness, and arts, culture and history. Greenwood County is the Foundation’s primary area of focus.
Trustees are Cade Brennan Jackson (chairman), J.C. (Jay) Self, III, Sally Self, M.D., Bubba Self, Furman Self, Ginger Self Goldsmith, Laurie Self Pulver, M.D., Mary Andrews Self Whittington, Priya Kumar, M.D. and Jerry Stevens. W. M. (Mat) Self serves as trustee emeritus.
The Self Family Foundation was incorporated in 1942 and has awarded over $70,000,000 in grants to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Greenwood and South Carolina. For more information including application guidelines and procedures, visit the Foundation’s website at www.selffoundation.org.