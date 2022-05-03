Mamie W. Nicholson, president of The Self Family Foundation, announced the following grants awarded at the April 23 meeting of the board of trustees:
Healthy Learners - $40,000 grant designated for Removing Children’s Health Barriers to Learning in Greenwood and Laurens counties.
W. S. Harrison CDC – $9,800 grant to assist with the Westside Summer Youth Camp.
Food Bank of Greenwood County - $35,000 grant designated for the Mobile Food Pantry.
Emerald City Rotary Foundation - $5,000 grant for the Greenwood County Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Boy’s Farm, Inc. – $15,000 grant designated for the Pathways to Independence program.
American National Red Cross of Upstate SC - $20,000 to support the Ready:365 Disaster Services Program for Greenwood, Abbeville and McCormick counties.
The Self Family Foundation’s primary areas of emphasis are education, community wellness, and arts, culture and history. The Foundation’s chief geographic area of interest is Greenwood County.
Trustees are Cade Brennan Jackson (Chairman), J. C. (Jay) Self, III, Sally Self, M.D., Bubba Self, Furman Self, Ginger Self Goldsmith, Laurie Self Pulver, M.D., Mary Andrews Self Whittington, Priya Kumar, M.D., and Jerry Stevens. W. M. (Mat) Self serves as trustee emeritus. The Self Family Foundation was incorporated in 1942 and has awarded over $72,000,000 in grants to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Greenwood and South Carolina.
For information, including application guidelines and procedures, visit the Foundation’s website at www.selffoundation.org or call 864-941-4011.