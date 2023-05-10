Mamie W. Nicholson, president of The Self Family Foundation, announced the following grants awarded at the April 29 meeting of the board of trustees:

  • Children’s Escape Zone – $5,200 grant to assist with the Summer Camp program in Ware Shoals.
  • Greenwood Community Theatre – $12,600 grant to support preservation of the theater building.
  • Healthy Learners – $40,000 grant to support removing children’s health barriers to learning in Greenwood County.
  • Foundation for a Greater Greenwood - $10,000 matching grant to update
  • the Edgefield Street Corridor Master Plan.
  • Boys Farm, Inc. - $10,000 grant for the Pathways to Independence program.
  • SC Lions Charitable Services – $5,000 matching grant for vision care assistance to low-income residents of the Greenwood County area.
  • American National Red Cross – $20,000 grant for disaster preparedness services in Greenwood, Abbeville and McCormick counties.

Submitted by Mamie Nicholson

