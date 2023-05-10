Mamie W. Nicholson, president of The Self Family Foundation, announced the following grants awarded at the April 29 meeting of the board of trustees:
Children’s Escape Zone – $5,200 grant to assist with the Summer Camp program in Ware Shoals.
Greenwood Community Theatre – $12,600 grant to support preservation of the theater building.
Healthy Learners – $40,000 grant to support removing children’s health barriers to learning in Greenwood County.
Foundation for a Greater Greenwood - $10,000 matching grant to update
the Edgefield Street Corridor Master Plan.
Boys Farm, Inc. - $10,000 grant for the Pathways to Independence program.
SC Lions Charitable Services – $5,000 matching grant for vision care assistance to low-income residents of the Greenwood County area.
American National Red Cross – $20,000 grant for disaster preparedness services in Greenwood, Abbeville and McCormick counties.
The Self Family Foundation’s primary areas of emphasis are education, community wellness, arts, culture and history. Greenwood County is the Foundation’s primary area of focus.
Trustees are Cade Brennan Jackson (Chairman), J.C. (Jay) Self III, Bubba Self, Furman Self, Ginger Self Goldsmith, Laurie Self Pulver, M.D., Mary Andrews Self Whittington, Jensie Harley Burton, M.D., Priya Kumar, M.D., and Jerry Stevens. W. M. (Mat) Self and Sally Self, M.D., serve as trustee emeriti.
The Self Family Foundation was incorporated in 1942 and has awarded over $70,000,000 in grants to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Greenwood and South Carolina. For more information including application guidelines and procedures, visit the Foundation’s website at www.selffoundation.org.