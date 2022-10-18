Piedmont Technical College (PTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anita M. Butler as its new Area Commissioner from Abbeville.
Retired in 2020 from Spartanburg Regional Health Care System, Butler is the former Senior Vice President of Post-Acute Services and President of Spartanburg Restorative Care. She held memberships in the American College of Healthcare Executives, the South Carolina Health Alliance, Sigma Theta Tau (the National Honor Society of Nursing) and National Association of Long-Term Hospitals.
Through service on the PTC Area Commission, Butler can continue her work to promote excellence in the healthcare workforce during her post-retirement years. PTC offers 12 degree-field programs in its School of Healthcare.
“As a commissioner, I am grateful for the opportunity to share my healthcare expertise while directly participating in shaping the future of technical education in South Carolina,” Butler said. “As a retired healthcare executive, I have experienced the benefits and necessity of technical education. Hospitals and healthcare facilities cannot operate without these skilled professionals.”
Butler earned her master of science in nursing from Clemson University and her bachelor of science in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
The 12-member commission is the governing board for the college and includes members from every county in its service area. It is a broadly diverse and intellectual group of leaders.
“We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Ms. Butler to the area commission,” Commission Chairman Richard Cain said. “We are confident that Piedmont Technical College will benefit greatly from her distinguished record of leadership and industry experience.”