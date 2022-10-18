Piedmont Technical College (PTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anita M. Butler as its new Area Commissioner from Abbeville.

Retired in 2020 from Spartanburg Regional Health Care System, Butler is the former Senior Vice President of Post-Acute Services and President of Spartanburg Restorative Care. She held memberships in the American College of Healthcare Executives, the South Carolina Health Alliance, Sigma Theta Tau (the National Honor Society of Nursing) and National Association of Long-Term Hospitals.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

