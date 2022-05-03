SBA South Carolina announced the 2022 National Small Business Week winners. 

Winners were recognized in a virtual awards ceremony hosted by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and the SBA South Carolina District Office on May 4 from 2-4 p.m. 

Local winners of the 2022 South Carolina National Small Business Week Awards are:

National awards

Small Business Development Center Excellence & Innovation Award

  • Greenwood Area Small Business Development Center - Greenwood

State Awards

Rural Small Business Person of the Year

  • Steve Riley, Emerald Ink & Stitch - Greenwood

Lender Awards

South Carolina 7(a) Lenders of the Year

7a Lender Dollar Volume #3 - CountyBank

7a Lender Number of Loans #2 - Wells Fargo

For information on the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.

Submitted by Lola Kress

