Updated: May 4, 2022 @ 5:22 pm
SBA South Carolina announced the 2022 National Small Business Week winners.
Winners were recognized in a virtual awards ceremony hosted by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and the SBA South Carolina District Office on May 4 from 2-4 p.m.
Local winners of the 2022 South Carolina National Small Business Week Awards are:
National awards
Small Business Development Center Excellence & Innovation Award
State Awards
Rural Small Business Person of the Year
Lender Awards
South Carolina 7(a) Lenders of the Year
7a Lender Dollar Volume #3 - CountyBank
7a Lender Number of Loans #2 - Wells Fargo
For information on the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.
Submitted by Lola Kress
