The end of a calendar year offers opportunities to look back and reflect as well as to look ahead and plan. Cambridge chapter that serves Abbeville, Greenwood and McCormick counties took both options. Good planning requires evaluating the past and charting the future.

On Nov. 19, Cambridge Chapter members gathered at Ninety Six National Historic Site with site staff to commemorate the 247th anniversary of the first Battle of Ninety Six. Cambridge Chapter Secretary Rick Morris conducted a verbal narrative tour of the battlefield for SAR members and Park visitors who stopped by to see what was taking place at the James Birmingham monument.

