The end of a calendar year offers opportunities to look back and reflect as well as to look ahead and plan. Cambridge chapter that serves Abbeville, Greenwood and McCormick counties took both options. Good planning requires evaluating the past and charting the future.
On Nov. 19, Cambridge Chapter members gathered at Ninety Six National Historic Site with site staff to commemorate the 247th anniversary of the first Battle of Ninety Six. Cambridge Chapter Secretary Rick Morris conducted a verbal narrative tour of the battlefield for SAR members and Park visitors who stopped by to see what was taking place at the James Birmingham monument.
Ninety Six, a critical site in the backcountry of the American Revolution, is the “Adopted” site with which Cambridge chapter partners with park staff to present commemorative programs throughout the year looking back to significant times and activities during the Revolutionary War.
Ninety Six was important for both its military and civic roles. The “Star Shaped Fort,” constructed by the British, was located at the boundary between Colonial South Carolina and Indian land under control of the Cherokee Nation.
World War II was for both the United States and the world a pivotal time in American history. On Saturday, Dec, 17, 2022, the Cambridge chapter participated in the “Wreaths Across America” ceremony. Organized and conducted for the Greenwood area by the Daughters of Mt. Ariel Chapter, SC Society NSDAR, Hodges, the program honors and remembers American soldiers, sailors and airmen who died in World War II.
Under leadership of Chapter Regent Helen Nazzaro, Mt. Ariel Chapter brought together 27 area organizations to produce the second Greenwood Area Annual Wreaths Ceremony.
SAR was represented by the Cambridge chapter, sponsor of two wreaths. Past chapter presidents Tommy O’Dell and Ted Morton presented the wreaths. O’Dell and Morton also assisted after the ceremony with placement of wreaths in other sections of Oakbrook Cemetery at graves of World War II veteran marked with US Cemetery flags.
“Wreaths Across America” began in 2021. Morrill Worcester, owner of Worchester Wreaths in Harrington, Maine, found that his company would have 5,000 wreaths remaining after all Christmas orders had been filled. Unwilling to let the labors of his staff and the beautiful wreaths made from natural materials go to waste, he undertook a search. Contact with the National Park Service and the management of Arlington National Cemetery resulted in permission for placement of the Worcester wreaths. An estimated 30,000 volunteers descended on Arlington to assist with placing wreaths.
The rest can be described as history. From Arlington the “Wreaths Across America” spread Nationwide. DAR’s Mt. Ariel Chapter wreath project exemplifies how communities large and small picked up on a worthy idea and made it a part of a national memorable Christmas celebration and now an annual commemoration.