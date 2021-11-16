Sam Davis presents a certificate to Hiram and Grace Mitchell of Ninety Six. Hiram is a WWll veteran and retired from Greenwood Mills. Grace is retired from Greenwood Mills, where she was director of nursing and assistant to Medical Director Dr. Jack Scurry.
“The Flag is up! The Flag is waving! Targets up! Commence firing!”
Those words are familiar to anyone who has ever fired a rifle at – or just visited – the firing range on a military post. For the Cambridge Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the words “The flag is up!” signal “another opportunity for awarding the SAR Flag Certificate.” Only one condition applies: the American flag must be displayed correctly to qualify for the award.
A national program of the Sons of the American Revolution, the SAR Flag Certificate Award encourages businesses, institutions and individuals to fly the flag of the United States daily and correctly. The Cambridge Chapter, a local chapter of the South Carolina Society SAR, conducts the Flag Certificate program in Abbeville, Greenwood and McCormick counties assigned by the SC Society SAR to Cambridge Chapter for conducting SAR programs and recruiting new members.
Chapter members report to the Flag Committee those businesses, organizations and individuals who have been observed displaying the Flag of the United States correctly and prominently. Chapter members Sam Davis and George Coleman arrange with those receiving certificates for a convenient time to make a presentation. The program is conducted throughout the calendar year.
Awards have been given recently to United Community Bank of Greenwood and to Ninety Six residents Hiram and Grace Mitchel and Paul Johnson.
The objective of the Sons of the American Revolution is to preserve the history and the ideals of the American Revolution. To fulfill this objective, SAR promotes education, patriotism and good citizenship. Many programs focus on youth. Recognition of Boy Scouts achieving Eagle rank and ROTC and JROTC who excel in military leadership are recognizable award programs. Flag Certificate awards are not as well known, and Cambridge Chapter is working to elevate recognition of the flag award.