Saluda Softball All-Stars win district tournament

Team roster: Nyla Jordan, Miller Martin, Ava Forrest, Karen Almaraz, Blythe Buzhardt, Kamryn Campbell, Boots Marnati, Reese Shaw, Ashlynn Vereen, Kylee McGlohorn, Adalynn Holsomback, Ensley Patterson, Emma Enlow and Swag Frye. Coaches: Jeffrey Jordan, Daniel Patterson and Lee Wertz
The Dixie Softball Inc. Ponytails X-Play are World Series Champions. They won their district tournament in Barnwell, SC, Father’s Day weekend. They then went undefeated in the Dixie Softball Inc. State Tournament in Lancaster July 16-19. The team had 8 days to prepare for a trip to Alexandria, LA, to play in the World Series. Through community and town support the team raised funds to help pay travel expenses for all players. Team South Carolina departed from Saluda High School at 7 a.m. July 28. They participated in opening ceremony on July 29 and played their first game on July 30 against Louisiana. South Carolina dominated Louisiana from the beginning and won 10-0 in 4 innings. The next day they suffered their first and only loss of the double elimination tournament to Team North Carolina. Thereafter, they fought through the losers bracket by eliminating Team Florida, Host Team Ward 10, Team Virginia and finally Team revenge against North Carolina in a hard fought Championship game 4-2. Miller Martin pitched the entire game for South Carolina and was too much for the North Carolina team. Nyla Jordan and Miller Martin each had 1 hit in the low-scoring game. Ava Forrest and Miller Martin each had a RBI in the 4th inning to give South Carolina a little cushion going into the final 2 innings. This team is Back to Back State Champions, having won the State Title in 2021 at Johnsonville in the Angels division and finished third in the World Series in 2021. They suffered a devastating loss to end the 2021 season in a 9 inning duel against host team Moncks Corner. The team used that loss to propel them into the 2022 season. Blood, sweat and tears have gone into their success. Their coaches prepared them for this challenge and they rose to the occasion. The 2022 is a young team that was underestimated by their opponents due to their small size. They won’t lose any players and hope to make a run at the World Series again in 2023.