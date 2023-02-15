Rotary to suit your schedule Wanda Rinker Feb 15, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Did you know Greenwood has three Rotary Clubs ... one to surely fit the needs of every schedule.Emerald City Rotary meets from 7:30-8:30 a.m. each Wednesday at the Main Event, 112B Crosscreek Connector. For information, email Jerry Rentz183@gmail.comThird Tuesday Satellite Club meets from 5:30-6:30 p.m. every third Tuesday at Sled Dawg Brewery, 220 Phoenix St. For information, email rachelstrayer14@gmail.comRotary Club of Greenwood meets from noon-1:30 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday at Inn on the Square, 104 Court Ave E. For information, email gandsmckinney@wctel.net. Submitted by Rachel Strayer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Share your stories Want YOUR news in the Lakelands Connector? Share your stories and photos with us! Go to form Most read on indexjournal.com FBI arrest third Greenwood resident in drug, money laundering case Greenwood man faces arson charges Greenwood woman's involuntary manslaughter charge dismissed Former Erskine professor sues school Solicitor: Man who tried to swallow crack in jail gets 15-year sentence