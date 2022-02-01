Rice Elementary Student Athletes of the Month Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 POPPY BROWNLEE +1 JEREMIAH DEVLIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Rice Elementary Student Athletes of the Month for January are: Poppy Brownlee and Jeremiah Devlin. Submitted by Kyle Lynch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Athlete Jeremiah Devlin Month January Poppy Student Rice 2022 IJ Cutest Couple Photo Contest Submit your photo online between 1/26/22 - 2/7/22 for a chance to win one of 3 prizes! Three Categories! Voting ends on 2/10/22!