Reunion of Retired Ag Teachers Held at Governor’s School

More than 15 retired agriculture teachers from across the state gathered on the campus of the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe for an emotional reunion on Thursday, Aug. 11 – their first get-together since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
United in their love of farming and teaching, these veterans of the fields and classrooms of South Carolina’s high school agriculture programs shared memories, laughed and teased each other. They also marveled at the progress made at the 225-year-old John de la Howe campus in two years.
Among those gathered for the reunion was Hugh Bland of Edgefield, a retired ag teacher at Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield County and instructor at Piedmont Technical College who serves as chairman of the Governor’s School for Agriculture’s Board of Trustees.
“It just makes me proud that they can see where we are and where we’re going with this. It’s an exciting time,” he said. “I think everybody likes what they’ve seen and are surprised at some of the things they’ve seen. For those of us who started this thing, who took this program over, it’s surprising how fast everything has come into shape here.”
Bland was joined by Timothy Keown, president of the Governor’s School for Agriculture, in welcoming the reunion to the campus. For Keown, the event also offered an emotional reunion with one of his mentors, retired ag teacher Jay Copeland.
“These teachers that you see right here almost raised me in agricultural education,” Keown said. “I’m super-excited to see this group here. I bet if we did the math there’s probably over 1,000 years of dedication to South Carolina public education, FFA and agricultural education in this room. Everything we have designed here – curriculum-wise, residential-wise, SAE-wise – is built on the foundation of what these teachers have done before me and us.”
After a brief presentation on the history of the campus, Keown climbed behind the wheel of one of the school’s buses and gave retirees a tour of the 1,310-acre farm. Afterward, they all settled in for lunch at the school cafeteria.
There, the entire student body and staff of ag educators at the Governor’s School greeted the educators and later joined in an impromptu birthday celebration for Copeland, complete with cake. Among the guests in attendance was Troy Helms, State Director of South Carolina Agricultural Education at the Clemson University Cooperative Extension. He offered the retirees a status report on the condition of agriculture education in the Palmetto State and stressed the need to continue recruiting and growing new crops of dedicated ag teachers to serve across the state.
Looking around the room at the veteran teachers sharing fellowship, Helms noted that “the amount of experience that we have with these teachers is just overwhelming,” and the quest for additional qualified ag teachers to fill their shoes remains a challenge. Teaching agriculture in South Carolina high schools and colleges is a vital part of the quality of life and economy in the state and across America, he said. After all, agriculture represents the largest industry in the Palmetto State, generating nearly 250,000 jobs and an economic impact exceeding $46 billion annually.
“They’ve been boots on the ground for many years in their local communities and local high schools, and their branches are still spreading across the state through teachers they have produced in their classrooms that are now producing future teachers as well,” Helms said of retirees in attendance. “To have a strong ag program, you’ve got to have the support of the community, but you’ve got to be there also to support those who are in the community – whether it’s through adult education, through your classroom or just seeing them out in the community sharing those experiences with their community members.”
Maybe the next generation of great ag teachers for the Palmetto State is being trained for the challenge now on the campus of the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe. Only time will tell.