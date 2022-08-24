Reunion of Retired Ag Teachers Held at Governor’s School
Agriculture teachers from across the state gathered at the Governor’s School for Agriculture last week for their first reunion in more than two years.

More than 15 retired agriculture teachers from across the state gathered on the campus of the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe for an emotional reunion on Thursday, Aug. 11 – their first get-together since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

United in their love of farming and teaching, these veterans of the fields and classrooms of South Carolina’s high school agriculture programs shared memories, laughed and teased each other. They also marveled at the progress made at the 225-year-old John de la Howe campus in two years.

Submitted by Tony Baughman

