Realities of the Job: Chaudoin keeps contact with deputies while giving remarks

Piedmont Technical College's criminal justice instructor Courtney Smith introduces Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin to his class.

Cellphone logs are one form of documentation, and the fact that Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin was interrupted by work-related texts while addressing Criminal Justice Instructor Courtney Smith’s class at Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently only reinforced his message about the importance of good communication and thorough documentation in police work.

Every detail, no matter how innocuous it may seem, can be critical to prosecuting a criminal case. No instance of a law enforcement officer knocking on the door of a private residence comes without risk, and Chaudoin insists on being looped in on such activities in progress. It’s a matter of good habits grounded in consistent, sound procedure.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen