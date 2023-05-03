RE/MAX International presents office and agent awards

From left are Martha Sorrow, Sophie Layne, Roe Milling, Brooke Todd, Carla Fryer, Tina Beskie, J.R. McCravy, Denise Medford, Angel Cockrell, Bubba Harvin, Sharon Mulkey, Rebecca Harrison, Bea Walker, Alaina Stoll, Wendy Bruce and Emily Turner.

Agents of RE/MAX Action Realty of Greenwood were honored for their achievements.

The Executive Club Team award was given to Krystle Blair and Brooke Todd. This award honors real estate teams for their service to buyers and sellers during the past year.

Submitted by Jill Hollingsworth

