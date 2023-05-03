RE/MAX International presents office and agent awards

Agents of RE/MAX Action Realty of Greenwood were honored for their achievements.
The Executive Club Team award was given to Krystle Blair and Brooke Todd. This award honors real estate teams for their service to buyers and sellers during the past year.
The RE/MAX 100% Club award was presented to Denise Medford, J.R. McCravy, Martha Sorrow, Rebecca Harrison, Roe Milling, Wendy Bruce and Emily Turner. This award honors high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during the past year.
The Platinum Club award was given to Sharon Mulkey, Bea Walker, Angel Cockrell and Carla Fryer. This esteemed award honors high-earning real estate professionals for their production and professionalism in serving their clients in the buying and selling process during the past year.
Thomas "Bubba" Harvin Jr. earned the distinguished RE/MAX Chairman's Club award, along with being recognized as one of the Top Ten Agents for individual commissions earned in South Carolina. Bubba's dedication, talent and unwavering commitment to his clients has made him a top producer in South Carolina.
As a result of hard work and dedication to home buyers and sellers, RE/MAX Action Realty was honored for ranking third in South Carolina for single office sales by volume with more than $130 Million in production. This award honors professionalism and commitment to providing customers with outstanding service.
RE/MAX Action Realty is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in Greenwood.