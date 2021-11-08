Greenwood native Tompkins Ramey has returned to his hometown to practice dentistry. Dr. Ramey was a 2012 graduate of Greenwood High School. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Microbiology from Clemson University in 2016, with a minor in financial management. He earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina where he was the recipient of numerous awards including the John Meador Snead Memorial Scholarship, the Huynh-Le Scholarship for highest clinical GPA, and the Alumni Association Service Award. Following completion of his studies in Charleston, he was accepted into the General Practice Residency program at Prisma Health Richland hospital in Columbia. Dr. Ramey’s post graduate training included emphasis on oral surgery, sedation, implant dentistry and more.
He joined Tylan Creek Family Dentistry in July and practices two days a week in their Greenwood Office.
“We are honored to have Dr. Ramey join our practice and we are excited to have him among his friends and family here in Greenwood," says Dr. Darryl Halbert, who founded Tylan Creek Family Dentistry in 1987. “Tompkins’ clinical expertise, kind nature, and servant's heart make him a perfect addition to all that we believe in at Tylan Creek.”
Dr. Ramey is thrilled to be able to give back to his local community.
“I really am so excited to be back in the Upstate,” says Ramey. “It’s such a privilege to serve my hometown and be a part of the community that raised me. I hope to see more and more familiar faces coming to see us!”
The remainder of his week is spent treating patients in the practice's Simpsonville location.