The Greenwood Genetic Center’s (GGC’s) annual Race the Helix 5K and 1-mile run/walk is celebrating its 12th year of raising awareness and funds for families impacted by genetic disorders.

Race the Helix 5K race and 1-mile run/walk will take place at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 on the campus of the Greenwood Genetic Center. A virtual option is also available.

Submitted by Lori Bassett

Tags