The Greenwood Genetic Center’s (GGC’s) annual Race the Helix 5K and 1-mile run/walk is celebrating its 12th year of raising awareness and funds for families impacted by genetic disorders.
Race the Helix 5K race and 1-mile run/walk will take place at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 on the campus of the Greenwood Genetic Center. A virtual option is also available.
Registration is open at runsignup.com. The 5K race entry fee is $25 and the 1-mile event is free. Participants who wish to receive a T-shirt should register by Sept. 15. All proceeds will benefit the GGC Foundation’s "GGC Cares Fund" which provides vital genetic testing for uninsured or underinsured families.
Race the Helix started in 2011 when Stephen and Jodi Shenal of Greenwood reached out to the Center with the idea as a way to show their appreciation for the care their family received following the birth of their daughter, Ryleigh, who has a rare chromosome deletion.
“When Ryleigh’s test results came back, her geneticist, Dr. Steve Skinner, told us to remember that Ryleigh is still the same beautiful baby she was before this diagnosis,” said Jodi. “Those words comforted me then, and over these past 12 years, GGC’s compassionate care has provided our family with hope and encouragement beyond measure.”
Along with Ryleigh, who will celebrate her 12th birthday in November, Race the Helix has grown, both in the number of participants as well as in funds raised for the GGC Foundation. Last year the all-virtual Greenwood event brought in over $47,000 to support GGC initiatives that benefit families worldwide.
“GGC’s caring employees have truly become an extension of our family,” said Stephen. “We’re thrilled that this little idea that Jodi and I had so many years ago has taken off in such a big way. We can’t wait to be back in person with our friends and supporters!”
Race the Helix-Greenwood is presented by Bionano Genomics and Mutual of America Financial Group and supported by local and national sponsors.