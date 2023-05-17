Greenwood Capital honored Quintin A. Pile for earning his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license.
By earning this credential, Pile has demonstrated a commitment to provide his clients with comprehensive and effective financial planning services. He joins Melissa D. Bane as the second CPA on the Greenwood Capital team.
“Quintin takes on everything he does with determination to excel and be the best advisor he can be for our clients – including studying for and becoming a Certified Public Accountant in less than a years’ time,” said Brian Disher, director of Wealth Management. “All while becoming a father, celebrating his growing family, and sharing his time to support our community. Having Quintin on our team is a home run for our clients and Greenwood Capital.”
The CPA license is widely recognized as one of the most prestigious certifications in the financial industry, reflecting a high level of skill and knowledge in taxation, accounting, and finance.
Pile’s new designation is a testament to the level of expertise and dedication that the Greenwood Capital team brings to serving clients' financial needs. Pile’s achievement will allow him to create integrated tax plans that seek to manage tax liability and align with clients’ financial plans.
“I studied both finance and accounting in college, but I gravitated towards the financial planning route over public accounting. However, after sitting across the table from clients with complex financial lives, I quickly realized the value of deep expertise around taxes and accounting when making investment and financial recommendations,” said Pile, private client adviser, “I decided to pursue my CPA license, the gold standard in the tax and accounting industry. I want my clients to feel confident in my ability to use tax planning as a tool to reach their overall financial goals.”
Pile joined Greenwood Capital in 2019 and is also a Certified Financial Planner.